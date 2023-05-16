Neelam Munir makes a surprising confession about love

Pakistani actor Neelam Munir, known for her roles in popular dramas and films, has made a surprising confession about her personal life.

In an interview with Dunya News program “Mazaq Raat,” the actress revealed that she has never fallen in love with anyone and that talking about love makes her feel breathless.

Neelam Munir said that she has only loved her mother and family till now. However, the actress is now facing pressure from her family to settle down and get married, with many potential suitors coming her way.

When asked about the reason for refusing these proposals, Neelam Munir said that she wants to find the right person and not rush into anything. She added that she has to say yes to one person, so she is saying no to the other upcoming relationships.

The actress also shared her preferences for a prospective companion, saying that he should be a good person who loves his country, feels for all human beings, and is God-fearing. She said that she wants someone who gives charity in the way of God and shares her values.

Fans of Neelam Munir were surprised by her revelation and expressed their support for the actress on social media. Many praised her for being honest and not compromising on her values, while others wished her luck in finding the right partner.

Neelam Munir has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry for many years, with several hit dramas and films to her credit.