Case registered against officer involved in Aryan Khan drug case

Indian investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the officer who arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

According to CBI officials, a case has been registered against anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede for demanding INR 25 crore as bribe for not arresting Aryan Khan in the cruise drug case two years ago.

According to officials, Wankhede and other officials had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crore in exchange for not involving Aryan Khan in the drug case. According to Indian media, at the time of the raid on the cruise ship in 2021, Sameer Wankhede was the zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan was released on bail after spending four weeks in jail and in May 2022, the Anti-Drug Agency acquitted him of all charges based on insufficient evidence. Later, the Special Investigation Team formed by the Anti-Drug Agency revealed that there were many flaws in the case framed by Sameer Wankhede.