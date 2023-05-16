Nimra Bucha celebrates major wins in global projects

Acclaimed actor Nimra Bucha took to Instagram to express her excitement and appreciation for the recent recognition she has received for her performances in three global projects. Bucha shared an image of herself alongside three prestigious accolades, representing her contributions to Kamli, Polite Society, and Ms. Marvel. In her heartfelt caption, Bucha expressed her disbelief and gratitude for receiving the Film Curator’s Choice Award for Kamli, the Film Wallahs Choice Award for Polite Society and the TOF Flame Award for Championing Change. She also expressed her luck and pride in being part of these impactful and meaningful projects. Bucha’s recent achievements reflect her talent and dedication to her craft and her recognition further solidifies her reputation as a versatile and skilled actress. Her participation in these particular projects showcases her ability to choose meaningful roles that resonate with audiences worldwide. The global recognition and appreciation for diverse storytelling and representation in the entertainment world are also evident in Bucha’s recent wins.