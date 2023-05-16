PM convenes NSC meeting

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Monday convened a meeting of the National Security Committee – the apex national body that oversees security matters – to review the law and order situation. The NSC meeting will take place today (Tuesday) at 3pm during which the top military brass will also participate. The session will also be given a briefing on the May 9 violent protests that erupted after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case also involving a property tycoon. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan to cooperate for investigation into his corruption instead of levelling baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet of Imran Khan, the prime minister said wrote on his Twitter handle, “Leave the baseless allegations, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption. And that’s all.” Sharing the pictures of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station of Rawalpindi which was completely burnt and destroyed by the PTI protestors, PM Shehbaz said in another tweet that how the multi-years’ development journey (initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) was turned into a scene of destruction on May 9. On Saturday, Shahbaz Sharif gave authorities 72 hours to identify and arrest all those involved in violent acts after Imran Khan’s arrest.

The premier said the cases would be tried by anti-terrorism courts. “All available resources including technological aid and intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government,” said the prime minister.