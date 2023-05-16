Pilot intentionally crashes plane for YouTube views; gets 20 years in jail

In a shocking case of social media obsession gone horribly wrong, a pilot’s reckless pursuit of online fame has led to dire consequences. Trevor Daniel Jacob, a 29-year-old resident of Lompoc, alifornia, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge. His crime? Intentionally crashing his private plane in a dangerous stunt designed to gain views and headlines on YouTube. On November 24, 2021, Jacob embarked on a fateful flight with a disturbing objective in mind. Fully aware of the potential risks and the lives at stake, he took off in his small private plane, armed with parachutes and video cameras. With an inexplicable disregard for human safety, Jacob executed his chilling plan by ejecting from the aircraft while it was still airborne.

His parachute saved him from harm, but the same could not be said for his ill-fated aircraft. The plane hurtled downward, crashing into a dry brush area with an earth-shattering impact. The wreckage was obliterated, leaving behind a twisted mass of metal as a stark testament to the folly of Jacob’s actions. The entire incident was meticulously captured on camera, and without hesitation, Jacob uploaded the horrifying footage to YouTube, titling it “I Crashed My Airplane”.

The video quickly spread like wildfire across the internet, generating an abundance of views and catapulting Jacob into the spotlight. As the world watched in shock and awe, the pilot reveled in the attention and financial gains that came with his misguided attempt at notoriety. However, little did he know that his reprehensible act had caught the attention of a more formidable force: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA swiftly launched an investigation into the incident, recognizing the gravity of the situation. Their pursuit of justice and accountability was fueled by the understanding that Jacob’s actions went far beyond the realm of mere recklessness. Lives had been put at risk, both his own and those on the ground who could have fallen victim to the debris or an uncontrolled crash. The legal system responded accordingly, with the judge handing down a 20-year jail sentence for the felonious act. The FAA also revoked his pilot license.