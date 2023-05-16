The world’s first Jumanji-themed park launches in the UK

The world’s first Jumanji-themed land has opened its gates in the UK. The £17million ‘World of Jumanji’ attraction, set inside the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, ‘deep dives into the adventurous, action-packed stories seen in the box-office-hit Jumanji films’. Billed as the theme park’s ‘wildest adventure yet for families’, the new land features the world’s only Jumanji roller coaster and two more rides – ‘Mamba Strike’ and ‘Ostrich Stampede’ – based on the film franchise. Visitors are encouraged to follow in the footsteps of the film series’ characters as they try to ‘locate the Jaguar’s Eye Jewel, lift the curse and save Jumanji’ during their time in the themed land. To get inside, visitors pass through an entrance portal that’s ‘shrouded in the ominous and overgrown Jumanji jungle’. First-look photographs of the attraction show how a focal point is the cat-shaped ‘Jaguar Shrine’ structure, which ‘looms 55ft tall, keeping a watchful eye out over all who enter as it awaits the return of the curse-lifting Jaguar’s Eye jewel’.