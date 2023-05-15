Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from fan to reach work location amid ‘unsolvable traffic jams’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a fan’s assistance to get to his place of employment and praised him in a new post. Amitabh posted a picture of him riding a bike with someone on Instagram on Sunday. He was seen traveling as the passenger while donning a brown coat, blue trousers and a black T-shirt. White trainers helped Amitabh complete his outfit.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh captioned the post, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

Reacting to the post, Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted laughing and red heart emojis. Rohit Bose Roy commented, “You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.” Sayani Gupta said, “Had always heard Mr Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!”