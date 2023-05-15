Kate Middleton shows off hidden talent in Eurovision cameo

In a delightful surprise, Kate Middleton showcased her musical prowess as she took to the piano during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Within moments of the show’s commencement, the 41-year-old Duchess was captured on camera, seated at a piano, delivering a captivating instrumental performance as part of the opening sequence. Her contribution added a touch of elegance to the introductory film of the highly anticipated European competition. Collaborating with last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra, the Princess of Wales joined them in performing their winning entry, Stefania, at the renowned Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The piano performance was arranged and directed by the talented duo of Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, with the recording taking place earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace released a series of images capturing Kate during the recording session, where she appeared radiant in a blue off-the-shoulder dress. One close-up photo showcased her beaming smile as she sat at the piano, while another provided a wider view of the room, with the Princess of Wales gracefully playing the instrument as she gazed out of a window.

Reports suggest that Kate learned to play the piano as a child and found solace in music throughout the pandemic. It is evident that she holds a deep appreciation for the unifying power of music, particularly in challenging times. This sentiment was previously demonstrated when she publicly performed alongside singer Tom Walker during the Christmas carol concert she hosted on December 8th, 2021.

“Music was very important to [her] during the lockdowns,” shared a royal source. “She also recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together-especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom’s performance in this way.”