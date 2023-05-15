Top climber Naila Kiani becomes second Pakistan woman to scale Mount Everest

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top climber Naila Kiani successfully summited Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8849m above sea level, on sunday to become the second woman to raise the country’s flag at the peak. Samina Baig was the first woman mountaineer from Pakistan to scale the mighty Everest in 2013. Apart from this feat this mountaineering season, Kiani also became the first non-Nepalese climber to summit the peak named after Sir George Everest in 1865. The mountaineer, according to details, reached Everest’s pinnacle, scaling up to 8,849 metres, at 8:02am on Sunday. Kiani – a mother of two, a boxer, and a banker in Dubai – is the only Pakistani woman to scale five eight-thousanders – which now includes Mount Everest – incredibly within a span of two years. Before this, she climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I and II. She is now aiming to scale 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in her current visit to Nepal. Kiani had first gained prominence in 2018 after the images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.

BARD Foundation has once again showed its full support by sponsoring her expedition. She has also recently summited Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain at 8091m above sea level. Naila shared her sentiments on this big achievement saying: “There is no better feeling than being on top of the mountain, holding the flag of your country, and making the whole nation proud.” She spoke about her experience how she is super ecstatic to have accomplished another long-awaited milestone that was residing on her bucket list for a long time. She also thanked BARD Foundation for their generous support which has helped her to turn her dreams into reality without having to worry about any financial hindrances.

“Naila’s boundless enthusiasm has always inspired us. She stands as a shining example and serves as a gateway for all the women who work diligently to achieve their dreams, said a spokesman for the BARD Foundation on Sunday. BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.