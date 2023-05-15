Pakistan won’t allow team to tour India amid Asia Cup deadlock, says Najam Sethi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has reiterated Pakistan’s take on the Asia Cup controversy sharing concerns about the two major cricket events – the ICC World Cup 2023 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. The PCB headman, in an interview to a foreign news agency, said he is concerned about the World Cup and Champions Trophy apart from the Asia Cup. “India can refuse to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as well and ask to change the venue for the event,” he said. While India will host the World Cup, Pakistan will welcome cricketing nations during the Champions Trophy.

“If India doesn’t tour Pakistan, then we can also easily say that we won’t tour India,” he added. The PCB’s management committee chief said Pakistan’s government might not allow the team to travel to India for the World Cup if the situation persists. Sethi also spoke about the hybrid model for the Asia Cup, which would allow India to play their matches at a neutral venue, while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan. “We presented the hybrid model in order to find a positive solution for this problem. The ACC also believes that it is a better approach to address this matter,” he said. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to accept the hybrid model proposed by the PCB. It must be noted that BCCI has refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is set to take place in Pakistan in September this year, and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue.