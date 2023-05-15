Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04

MUNICH: Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 on Saturday, with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to stay a point clear at the top with two games remaining and close in on their 11th straight Bundesliga crown. The Bavarians are on 68 points, with Borussia Dortmund a point behind following their 5-2 victory over visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach.

“This win gives us a good atmosphere for the next two matches,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We created chances from the start but there is no need to be euphoric. It was a good performance and the next step in the right direction. “We gained a bit of confidence and that helps us. We created many chances, scored many goals and that makes us feel good. Now we need to carry this energy into the next week.” Thomas Mueller, whose future at the club has been in doubt since his benching with the arrival of Tuchel in March, made the most of a rare start, opening their account in the 21st minute.

Joshua Kimmich doubled their lead eight minutes later with a well-struck penalty and, with Schalke offering no resistance, the Bavarians picked up where they had left off after the break. Gnabry drilled in his shot in the 50th after Joao Cancelo’s superb early work in the box and the Germany international bagged his fourth goal in the last three games 15 minutes later with a dizzying 50-metre sprint.

Gnabry is now Bayern’s top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 13 goals so far. Substitute Mathys Tel also got on the score sheet from a Jamal Musiala assist and then turned provider himself for Noussair Mazraoui in stoppage time to make it half a dozen goals for the hosts. The win was much-needed respite for club bosses, under fire following the team’s German Cup and Champions League exit under Tuchel who succeeded Julian Nagelsmann.