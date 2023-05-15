Chinese manufacturers urged to develop industrial parks in Pakistan

Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir has invited top Chinese enterprises to develop industrial parks in Pakistan, encouraging investment and relocation in export-oriented, efficiency-seeking and labor-intensive sectors.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, lucrative investment incentives, demographic dividend and favorable economic outlook and potential during the 3rd Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition.

During the exhibition, he addressed a forum tilted “2023 Belt and Road International Business Summit on Infrastructure and Construction Machinery,” China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

He sensitized the audience about the government’s strong will to facilitate and support Chinese companies who would enjoy substantial market access in EU and USA by manufacturing in Pakistan.

“China is the largest producer and exporter of industrial equipment and construction machinery which can also develop Pakistan as the next hub of Chinese manufacturing,” Qadir added.

While citing the vision of leadership of both countries, trade and investment counsellor also urged industrial experts and academics to provide guidance on how to make these industrial parks and economic zones more effective and conducive to attract critical levels of investment in the country.

It is to be noted that the exhibition is scheduled to be held at Changsha International Convention & Exhibition Center and Changsha International Conference Center from May 12 to 15 with the theme of “new generation of high-end, intelligent and new-energy construction machinery”.

It covers an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters and brings together 1,500 Chinese and foreign companies, among which 35 of the world’s top 50 construction machinery companies while more than 300,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition, and the transaction volume of the exhibition is expected to exceed 50 billion yuan.

The exhibition will launch six major events, seven main events, two competition shows, nearly 20 professional forums, and more than 100 trade negotiation and matchmaking activities.