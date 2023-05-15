Naqvi says nefearious plan made to burn aeroplanes on PAF Base Mianwali

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that horrible terrorist incidents took place on 9th May in various cities including Lahore. Rs. 600 crore loss has incurred due to such terrorists incidents according to the latest estimation. The losses are far exceeding 600 crore rupees and further estimation is being ascertained. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the Senior Journalists at the CM Office informed that all attacks putting aflame, loot and plunder and ransack took place according to an organized plan. 23 buildings were torched in Punjab. Government and private properties along with police vehicles were destroyed. 108 vehicles of police and other institutions were burnt. Jinnah House (Corps Commander House), banks, ambulances were also set ablaze. Ammunition holders were gathered in Mianwali. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that solid proves are available that a nefarious planning has being made to burn aeroplanes on the PAF Base Mianwali in which they failed. Terrorism was inflicted under the garb of politics. We will take such terrorist cases to their logical conclusion.

No innocent person will be apprehended and no one responsible for terrorism will go scot-free. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that come what may he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for terrorism. We would take every miscreant involved in these incidents to their logical end. Making a compromise on these terrorist cases will tantamount to making cruelty with Pakistan. Whosoever will sit on this chair in my place, punishing those responsible for terrorism is also part of his duty. A political party held a protest in Liberty and the same political workers did terrorism in Cantonment. 400 miscreants invaded inside a Jinnah House and put it aflame. Approximately 3400 miscreants were outside the Jinnah House. Ministry of Defense is doing rehabilitation work of the Jinnah House and soon it will be restored to its original condition. Caretaker CM apprised that we want to give a stern punishment to the terrorists and the attacks were pre-planned. All such places were present in their lists which they attacked. Leaving aside all other works, all the attention is focused on ensuring their arrests. Many people have been apprehended and more will be arrested. No leniency will be shown to anyone. In the light of solid proofs we have gone close to the plotters of such terrorism incidents. Dr. Yasmeem Rashid is the central character of this case and it is necessary to take this case to its logical end. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that these incidents are the worst in the history of Pakistan. The military buildings and installations which were attacked were targets of Talibans. Military properties were attacked and these were targets of BLA.

Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that video and pictures of every miscreant is available and we are ensuring that no innocent person should be arrested. It is my promise with you that action will be undertaken after apprehending the real invaders. We would ensure early trial of all cases and if needed we would increase the number of Anti-Terrorism Courts. We want to protect the masses but do not afford loss of human lives. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that in case of an attack on government properties and buildings in future then the police will utilize its powers according to law. The citizens have many complaints about no-go areas in Zaman Park and no-go areas will be removed at an appropriate time. In reply to a question, Caretaker CM said that after breaking the cameras of safe city, hard disks have been taken out from the cabin and it was burnt. An attack on CSD was undertaken according to a planning and all the belongings were looted. Corps Commander House, Askari Banks and Askari Tower were attacked. Ambulances, fire brigades, WASA vehicles and trollers were burnt. Many ATMs, National Bank, Punjab Bank and two metro stations in Rawalpindi were burnt. There construction and repair will cost approximately one billion rupees. Single cabin vehicles of police, prisoners van, motor cycles and buses were burnt. Judicial Complex, army and police check posts and GPO were also burnt. One group of miscreants burnt Askari Tower outside Corps Commander House. Mohsin Naqvi reprimanded that political activities were turned into terrorism and this is highly alarming. We are writing a letter to the Election Commission in this regard and will also give them briefing. The Election Commission has to make a decision in this regard. The Punjab government with regard to identifying the miscreants and giving information has announced a reward. The masses are providing information on the whatsapp number. We appeal to the masse to give further authentic information about the terrorists and anti-state elements. In reply to a question Mohsin Naqvi stated that Zalm-e-Khalil Zad has no importance more than a peon and people should not lend an ear to his tweets. Zalm-e-Khalil Zad is targeting our military leadership and has no credibility.

The federal government should take a notice about interference of Zalm-e-Khalil Zad into Pakitan’s internal affairs. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that section 144 has been imposed in Punjab and there is a complete ban on gatherings. Legal action will be taken on its violation. A special committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary will ascertain the damages being caused to the private properties. Mohsin Naqvi stated that if any innocent or wrong doing person is arrested then he gives hundred percent guarantee of his release. Yasmeen Rashid on not feeling well has been taken to the Services Hospital. The women have been arrested under MPO. Earlier senior journalists were also shown videos of miscreants attacks and ransacking public and private buildings along with installations. Inspector General of Police apprised that 2135 persons after their identifications have been arrested across Punjab. IG Police and ACS (Home) gave a detailed briefing about the sorrowful incidents of terrorism. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary and Secretary Information were also present on the occasion.