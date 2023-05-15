Syria’s Return to the Arab League

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced; extensive havoc wreaked; massive infrastructure, demolished; and many more civilians have lost their innocent lives unjustifiably between the multiple directly and indirectly involved warring parties. Syria is a Muslim country located on the east coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Southwestern Asia. The Middle Eastern country, which has been isolated since it cut off ties with Arab League in 2011 after its government’s crackdown on the pro-democracy protests, plans to reintegrate with Arab League. Undoubtedly, the action of reintegration with the Arab League after a decade’s frosty ties will create some cold sighs for the country’s war-ravaged people.

The two rivals in the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have recently ended their past disputes and extended friendly hands with each other, under the arbitrariness of China. These past rivals and to-be friends have a huge influence in Middle Eastern countries. Reports indicated that Saudi Arabia had been allegedly supporting the anti-government elements of Syria. In previous years, it wanted to see the end of President Bashar-al- Assad’s rule. On the other hand, some reports suggested that Iran had been the main supporter of President Bashar al-Assad during the war. It helped to maintain Bashar’s rule in Syria and also save him from toppling his government. After the thaw in their relations, the political scenario of the Middle East is shifting, and so is Syria.

Moreover, the recent devastating earthquake in February, which severely hit Syria widely and Southern-eastern Turkey, has gained much attention from the world. Syria has already been hit by a bloody war, isolation by wealthy Arab monarchies, and sanctions of the world’s superpower country, the US, and its Western allies.

After sustaining many wounds in the war, Syria might have some opportunities to bandage its wounds with stability and prosperity

Some countries have also extended their aid by loosening some sanctions on the earthquake-hit people of Syria.

Fortunately, the Arab League welcomed back Syria’s government at the summit of the opening session of the Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League’s headquarters. The ministers of the 22-member body, in a statement, emphasised their commitment to launching a leading Arab role in efforts to resolve the Syria crisis and its humanitarian, security, and political implications. Further, they said that humanitarian aid must reach all those in need.

However, the US has raised its concerns about Syria’s re-inclination towards the Arab League, as the US has also been the main supporter of the rebels, who are fighting against the government of Bashar-al-Assad, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite America’s raises eyebrows, the Arab League has been amicably serving the Syrian interests.

Taking such a vast and humane statement by the Arab League ministers, Syria will likely see stability and prosperity on its land. Though the innocent lost lives cannot be filled with any material things, the civilians, who have been dislocated forcefully and fearfully and those who are living in agony may see some relief. These Arab countries with wealthy monarchic rule have big in their hands to give Syria war-torn civilians.

After all, Syria, by sustaining many wounds in the war, will have some opportunities to bandage its wounds with stability and prosperity by ending its long isolation and with the help of wealthy Arab countries if the commitments are addressed completely. Syria, a historical country, has massive tourist places, such as the Umayyad Mosque, Aleppo Citadel, the Site of Palmyra, etc, but due to its security threats and devastating war, it has been a restrained place for tourists to be visited. A peaceful Syria will prosper with its rich land culturally and historically if peace prevails fully in its warring land.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at lagharikazim@gmail.com