NTDC completes 500 kV Thar-Matiari line in a record time

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed the 500kV Thar-Matiari Transmission line in a record time of two and a half months, meeting the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastir Khan. The 220 kilometer long transmission line was completed at a cost of approximately Rs15 billion using the company’s own resources to add affordable energy in national grid. This project is vital for future energy needs, as it will connect coal-fired power generation in Thar to the rest of the country. The transmission line has connected the 1320 MW Shanghai Electric coal plant in Thar with Matiari Converter station near Hyderabad, improving the country’s power transmission system. The completion of the Thar-Matiari transmission line marks the second project completed by NTDC this year, despite several challenges. The Polan-Jiwani transmission line, which aimed to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran for Gwadar, was also completed by NTDC in record time under the leadership of MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. To ensure the project’s timely completion, 54 individual crews consisting of over 300 labourers worked relentlessly. A camp office of NTDC’s top management was also set up at Mithi (Thar) near the project site to monitor the pace of work. The completion of this project is a significant step towards energy security and development. It will bring much-needed relief to the country’s power sector and help meet its growing energy demands. The NTDC’s successful completion of the project in record time reflects its commitment to delivering critical infrastructure to the country.