Severe corrosion in U.S. monetary policies leads to social troubles: experts

A Turkish analyst says severe corrosion in the United States’ monetary policies, especially in recent years, has caused or exacerbated numerous problems in American society. Murat Tufan, an analyst with Turkish broadcaster Ekoturk, said that the wrong and inconsiderate policies of the U.S. Fed have been one of the most significant issues that drew millions of people into poverty. The expert pointed out that the Fed’s printing of dollars, especially during the pandemic, is the biggest source of inflation. As a result, he believes that the income gap between the rich and the poor has widened so disproportionately that it cannot be reduced shortly.