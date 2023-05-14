Minal Khan confirms collaboration with Asim Jofa

Minal Khan, a Lollywood diva, has revolutionised the television business by demonstrating enormous progress and a newfound confidence that has enthralled viewers.

Her career has taken a big turn this year, and she has started exciting new projects, one of which is an exceptional partnership with renowned apparel brand, Asim Jofa.

As she debuted her most recent collaboration with the renowned designer Asim Jofa on her Instagram page, Minal couldn’t control her enthusiasm. The project is centred around his stunning new line, called ‘The Noorie.’ In her caption, Minal expressed her enthusiasm, saying, ‘Hey everyone! I am beyond thrilled to finally reveal my latest collaboration with the talented @asimjofa for his breathtaking new collection ‘The Noorie’. This collection is all about channelling the essence of royalty and traditional elegance, with intricately embroidered fabrics and stunning silhouettes that will leave you feeling like a queen.’

The collection honours the depth of conventional aesthetics while exemplifying grandeur and refinement. Every item in this collection showcases Jofa’s talent in crafting deftly embroidered textiles and his keen eye for beautiful shapes. The patterns have a majestic appeal that will make anybody wearing them feel like a royal.

Khan recently appeared in the films Aey Ishq, Qismat, Nand, Ishq Hai and Lockdown.