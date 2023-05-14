‘Consumers now exposed to different beauty trends and styles from around the world’

Syed Abdul Haye, Head of Marketing & Operations of HERbeauty says it was an incredible experience being a part of the beauty green field project. “As the first employee, I played a crucial role in establishing the company from the ground up. I was responsible for creating the financial business case and brand bible with the co-founders, developing the marketing and sales infrastructure and overseeing overall company operations. It was a challenging but exciting experience, and I’m proud to have contributed to the successful launch of the start-up.

The marketing expert says the beauty industry in Pakistan has evolved significantly over the years. With an increasing number of consumers becoming more aware of their appearance, there has been a surge in demand for beauty and personal care products. This has led to the emergence of new brands, both local and international, in the market. Additionally, social media has played a vital role in driving the growth of the beauty industry in Pakistan, with consumers being exposed to different beauty trends and styles from around the world.

HERbeauty’s unique beauty standard has helped to redefine the traditional beauty standards in Pakistan.

“Our focus on inclusivity and celebrating individuality has resonated with consumers who are tired of being told what beauty should look like. By showcasing a diverse range of skin tones, hair types, and body shapes, we have created a brand that reflects the reality of Pakistani women. I believe this has contributed to a more positive and empowering beauty culture in Pakistan,” he says.

Talking about his experience teaching part-time at different institutes, Abdul Haye says, “Teaching has always been a passion of mine and I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to teach part-time at various institutes, including LUMS, IoBM and SZABIST. I believe that sharing knowledge and skills is a powerful way to give back to society. By teaching, I hope to inspire the next generation of marketers and help them achieve their full potential. It’s been a rewarding experience and I plan to continue teaching in the future.”

Haye advises aspiring marketers looking to make a career in the beauty industry, to stay curious and keep learning.

“The beauty industry is constantly evolving and staying up-to-date with the latest trends and consumer behaviours is crucial to success. Additionally, I would encourage aspiring marketers to be authentic and genuine in their approach to marketing. Consumers can see through superficial marketing tactics and building a brand that resonates with them on a deeper level is key. Finally, I would urge aspiring marketers to be passionate about their work and never give up on their dreams, no matter how challenging the journey may seem,” he says.