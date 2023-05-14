Five Dar Hockey Academy boys in Pakistan squad for Junior Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan team for the forthcoming Junior Asia Hockey Cup in Salalah, Oman has been announced. Since 2009, no Pakistani age group team has left the country’s shores without a Dar Hockey Academy boy. The Lahore based academy recruits players from all over the country. This Pakistan junior squad for the 9th edition of Junior Asia Hockey Cup scheduled from May 23 to June 01 includes no less than five Dar HA players: Faizan Janjua (Rawalpindi), Aqeel (Khanewal), Abdul Rahman (Kot Radha Kishan), Murtaza Yaqoob (Lahore), Sufyan (Bannu) For goal keeper Faizan Janjua, this is his first selection for an international assignment, Another academy colt Bilal Aslam (Peer Mahal) is among the standbys.