Shahzaib’s century gives Pakistan one-day series win against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Shahzaib Khan’s unbeaten century led Pakistan Under-19 to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh Under-19 in the fourth one-day at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Saturday. The win gives Pakistan an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 200 runs to win, the opening pair of Shahzaib and Azan Awais provided a solid 152-run start to the innings. The left-handed Azan, who scored 105 in the second one-day match, was the first one to return back to the hut after scoring a 91-ball 52, which included seven boundaries. Shamyl Hussain (7, 12b, 1×4) was next to join Azan as Pakistan U19 were 167 for two in 32.4 overs. At that moment, captain Saad Baig partnered with Shahzaib to stitch an unbroken 35 runs for the third wicket to help the side achieve the target in the 37th over. In the partnership, Shahzaib brought up his century and returned unbeaten on 105 off 105 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and one six.

After being put into bat, Bangladesh U19 were dismissed for 199 in 46.4 overs. Ariful Islam top-scored for his side with a 95-ball 50, which included four fours and one six. For Pakistan, right-arm fast Aimal Khan and left-arm spinner Ali Asfand bagged three wickets each. Both sides will now feature in the fifth match of the series at the same venue on Monday, 15 May. Pakistan, who have earlier won the solitary four-day match by 10 wickets played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, will aim to end the 50-over series 4-1.

Brief scores:

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Bangladesh 199 all out, 46.4 overs (Ariful Islam 50, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 34, Parviz Rahman Jibon 30; Aimal Khan 3-34, Ali Asfand 3-39, Arafat Minhas 2-26) vs Pakistan202-2, 36.5 overs (Shahzaib Khan 105 not out, Azan Awais 52, Saad Baig 29 not out)

Player of the match – Shahzaib Khan.