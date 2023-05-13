Law must take OUR course: CJP has lost his dignity

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in all cases and prohibited the government from arresting him in any case. In a tweet posted on Friday, Maryam Nawaz stated that being the chief justice does not mean enslaving the state to a person who has burnt every symbol of national honor and defence to ashes through his pet thugs. She further added that preventing such a person from being arrested in any case, makes him a royal guest. To facilitate Imran Khan is an insult to every Pakistani apart from those martyrs and Ghazis whose signs were attacked, she added. Maryam also accused the chief justice of using his chair for Imran Khan’s politics, which she believes poses a threat to the justice system and national security. She went on to say that the chief justice has lost his dignity after becoming a “facilitator of a terrorist” who is playing with the country’s destiny. Maryam Nawaz concluded her tweet by warning the chief justice to be prepared for political backlash as he is now using his chair for Imran’s politics.