Saboor looks elegant in an ethnic aqua blue outfit

Fashionista Saboor Aly frequently bestows her admirers with attractive fashion shots with her wearing brilliant, vibrant outfits that are huge wardrobe goals. We are swooning as she once again manages to captivate viewers with her breath-taking pictures of herself wearing an aqua blue dress by Asim Jofa. Saboor chose a soft glossy pink makeover and heavy jewellery to accentuate the charm of this lovely embroidered outfit. In this flowing fabric and delicate lacework, she is embracing her inner goddess to emit an ethereal charm that makes you stand out from the crowd. She added a little more flair and charm by centre-parting her lengthy tresses in a sleek open style. We adore how expertly she pulls off this Eastern look with great passion and sophistication. She has achieved fame for many reasons. The stunning actress is also a style icon, and she always wears the latest trends. Saboor is a popular model who frequently exhibits new and intriguing looks. Fans may find plenty of beautiful images and style ideas on her Instagram.