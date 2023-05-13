Two soldiers martyred during FC camp clearance operation in Balochistan

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army Friday embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed whereas three soldiers got injured during a clearance operation being carried out to clear FC Camp in Muslim Bagh area in northern Balochistan. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, in the early hours of morning, a group of terrorists attacked an FC Camp in Muslim Bagh area in northern Balochistan. It added that the operation by the security forces was underway to capture the terrorists who were cornered into a building complex. “So far two terrorists have been sent to hell by the security forces who continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists,” the ISPR said.