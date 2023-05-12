Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement — Priyanka, Karan Johar and Sania Mirza on guest list

With the reports of the Parineeti Chopra set to exchange rings with beau Raghav Chadha today (Saturday), the guest list for the intimate ceremony has been revealed. As per the reports from Indian tabloids, the actor and politician will get engaged in a traditional ceremony at the Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in the Indian capital of Delhi on May 13.

Moreover, the publications also got their hands on the guest list for the intimate affair, featuring the bride’s cousin and A-list actor Priyanka Chopra, her BFF and Tennis star Sania Mirza, filmmaker Karan Johar and couturier Manish Malhotra.

According to the family sources, the ‘Citadel’ star will land in Delhi on Saturday, while, her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie are also expected to join her.

“It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister,” the insider shared. “She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning.”

Reports also suggest that the couple has planned a party tonight to have a good time with their friends ahead of the big day. It was earlier reported that the duo has planned to wear colour-coordinated, minimalist outfits for the evening function. The Bollywood bride will be dressed in a ‘subtle Indian outfit’ by ace couturier Manish Malhotra, while the politician groom will don a minimalist, ivory achkan by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

It is pertinent to mention that the two reportedly had their roka ceremony last month.

For the unversed, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star and youngest member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party sparked dating rumours earlier this year following their multiple restaurant outings.

If reports are to be believed, Chadha and Chopra studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.