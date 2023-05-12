Alia Bhatt talks about cancel culture and gender equality in Harper’s Bazaar cover story

Indian actress Alia Bhatt spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about motherhood, success, cancel culture, gender equality and other topics.

The article emphasizes Bhatt’s accomplishments, including her Hollywood debut and five Filmfare awards.

Despite her success, Bhatt is down-to-earth and relatable. She reflected on the transformative experience of becoming a mother, which she describes as the most significant milestone in her life. Motherhood has taught her patience and given her inner strength. Bhatt shared the inclusive meanings behind her daughter’s name and the different nicknames she calls her.

She also discussed gender disparities, saying that women are often asked more intrusive questions about career and family decisions than men. Bhatt believes that any decision she makes should be led by love, and if it feels right, she will do it. She chooses to focus on the positive aspects of cancel culture and emphasized the significance of self-knowledge while acknowledging the beauty in imperfection and rawness.

Bhatt acknowledges her privilege as a result of her family’s involvement in the film industry and recognizes the ongoing conversation about nepotism. She expressed her commitment to working hard and not taking her opportunities for granted. Bhatt defines success as finding balance, peace of mind and nurturing meaningful relationships, challenging societal norms revolving around wealth, fame and material possessions. She believes that it is more important to be liked than respected since respect does not guarantee universal admiration.