PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that it had yet to receive any government directives regarding the restoration of mobile internet services.

On May 9, the telecom regulator shut down mobile broadband services across the country in response to protests sparked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI supporters became enraged and attacked military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

The authorities took this step to control the spread of chaos, and access to major social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also been blocked since then.

PTA announced today that mobile internet service across the country will be suspended until further notice.

However, it was noted that users could access broadband internet service.

The telecom regulator stated that the Ministry of Interior had issued orders to suspend mobile internet service and that it had not received any new directives from the authorities in this regard.

Earlier on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that mobile internet access will be restored within the next 36 hours.