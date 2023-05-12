PTI denies involvement in violence

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied involvement in the recent incidents of violence amid the protests against the arrest of its chairman, Imran Khan, saying that the statement by Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) lacked the realisation of the situation on the ground.

The PTI’s rebuttal comes a day after a statement by the military’s media wing, where it termed May 9, the day clashes and protests ensued, a “black chapter in history”.

“We believe in achieving our goals by remaining peaceful, non-violent, and adhering to the Constitution and law. PTI has always discouraged deviance from the Constitution and law,” a statement released by the party read.

It said that the PTI considered individuals and institutions, alike, bound to obey the law, the statement said. “The public reaction after the arrest of Imran Khan is connected to many factors,” PTI said, adding that the extra-judicial actions and destruction of the economy were also among of the factors that created bitterness.

The PTI said Imran Khan also offered a solution to the ongoing political and administrative crisis through free and fair elections.

It further stated that PTI had been against the plunder of people’s right to sovereignty via interference and rigging in elections, hence the political ideology and philosophy of the party chief Imran Khan received approval from the masses.