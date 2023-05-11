Demi Moore’s video of Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration will warm your heart

Bruce Willis spent his birthday surrounded by love. The Die Hard star-who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia-turned 68 on March 19, and his family was by his side to celebrate the milestone occasion.

In a clip posted to Instagram by his ex-wife Demi Moore, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis presented him with a candle-lit pie as she, Demi and their children sang “Happy Birthday.” Bruce shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34; Scout Willis, 31; and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Demi and kids Mabel Ray Willis, 10, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 8, with Emma.

“Happy birthday, BW!” the Ghost actress captioned the footage. “So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes-we all feel them.”

Rumer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday Daddio. I love you to the moon. You are so cool.” In addition, Tallulah wished a “happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno” and expressed her gratitude for all the kind wishes.

“Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way!” she wrote on Instagram. “I love him and he loves me-what a delight!”

Scout marked the occasion with a moving post as well.

“It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment!” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad. What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him.”

The birthday celebration comes about a month after the family members shared the update on Bruce’s health. In her message, Scout reflected on the mix of emotions she was feeling on his birthday.

“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone,” she continued. “So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you.”

Emma also reflected on the difficulties of this day.

“Today is my husband’s birthday,” she said in a video. “I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message or people always tell me, ‘You’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this. So sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

The CocoBaba founder later shared a video featuring Bruce and his family from over the years.

“He is pure love,” she wrote. “He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”