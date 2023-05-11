Aima Baig’s hair transformation leaves fans in awe

Aima Baig is a well-known Pakistani singer, with exceptional singing talent and a remarkable fashion sense, Aima has been gaining recognition and popularity in the industry.

Aima Baig has gained a loyal fanbase due to her popular songs and mesmerizing stage shows. However, it’s not only her musical talents that have been attracting notice recently.

Aima Baig, a singer, revealed a new hair transformation in a recent Instagram post that amazed her fans. Her previous dark locks were changed into a beautiful warm caramel blonde shade, which was complemented by stylish bangs. The drastic change emphasized her versatility and boldness in personal style, which made her followers admire her stunning appearance.

The singer known for the song ‘Kaif o Suroor’ was given a caption, ‘Love is in the hair?’