Rabya Kulsoom commends Bilawal Bhutto for standing against Islamophobia

Rabya Kulsoom, an emerging actor of the Pakistan showbiz industry, has said the Indians have trembled quoting Bilawal’s famous statement ‘Kaanpain Taang gayeen hain’. While sharing the story on Instagram, Rabya wrote “I am not a fan of People’s Party, but I must say that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has represented Pakistan to the fullest.” She also wrote that Bilawal Bhutto has spoken openly about Islamophobia on various occasions in India and earlier around the world. Comparing Bilawal Bhutto with Imran Khan, she further wrote that “Finally, there is someone after Imran Khan who is not afraid of being a Muslim and openly talks about Islamophobia at the international level without fearing anyone”. Rabya Kulsoom thanked Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and pointed to India writing ‘Kaanpain taang gayeen hain.’