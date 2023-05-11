Salman Khan death threat — police issues lookout notice against UK student

Mumbai police issued a lookout circular against the Indian student in the UK for sending a threatening email to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Police officials issued a lookout notice against the person identified as an Indian student pursuing medical education in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, for allegedly sending death threats to Khan via email.

According to the investigation reports, the person belongs to the Haryana state of India and is a third-year medical student. The suspect allegedly sent the threatening email to the ‘Dabangg’ actor in March, in the name of jailed gangster Goldy Brar.

The officials have initiated the process to bring back the person to India by the end of this year after his current academic session will end in the UK.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood star received a threatening email on one of his official IDs earlier this year, asking him to meet Goldy Brar, the aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to sort the things, or else he’ll have to bear the consequences.

Speaking about the threats at a recent outing, Khan confessed that he is scared nowadays. “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere,” he said.

“More than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security,” Khan added.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police following the series of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.