Saba Qamar suffers lung infection; undergoes treatment

A-list actor Saba Qamar has been hospitalized after suffering a lung infection due to on-set diesel inhalation. Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor shared a health update with her fans and friends, urging everyone against the use of diesel to design the weather effects on sets. Qamar posted a picture from the hospital bed showing her hand with a cannula inserted on the back and wrote, “It’s been a few days I’m suffering with lungs infection because of the diesel being used very commonly on the sets to create the smog effect.” “I urge everyone to stop using diesel fuel because it really is injurious to health. No one knows better than I do, and it is the worst feeling ever,” the actor requested her 5.7 million followers. Qamar was joined by fellow actor-filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat in the appeal who also mentioned the adverse health impacts of the diesel inhalation. Reposting the actor’s story, he noted, “Yes please! I also don’t understand this obsession with haze in visuals. And if it’s so inevitable then we need to find better solutions for this. We wish the powerhouse of talent Saba Qamar a speedy recovery.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba Qamar was last seen as the main protagonist Rania in ARY Digital’s mini-series ‘Sar-e-Rah’, alongside Muneeb Butt, Hareem Farooq, Saboor Aly and Sunita Marshall.