Quratulain Balouch shares fun-filled hangout with Arshad Mehmood and Azam Khan

Quratulain Balouch (QB), a singer, has recently made waves after being seen in Karachi alongside veteran actor Arshad Mehmood and fledgling cricketer Azam Khan. The singer posted photos of herself with the two celebs on Instagram. Quratulain Balouch looked quite charming in the photos, wearing a black sari with silver and dark red embellishments. QB got the opportunity to spend time with the renowned actor and then the diva chilled out with cricketer Azam Khan. Fans couldn’t help but laud the singer’s choice of company when she said in the caption, ‘Choose your crowd.’ Quratulain Baloch is a singer-songwriter from Pakistan. She rose to fame with her hit song ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’ in the smashing TV show Humsafar. She later gained popularity in the music industry with tracks such as ‘Ankhian Nu Ren De’ and others. QB is recognised for her lovely voice and has given us some successful songs. Arshad Mehmood, on the other hand, is a veteran actor with decades of experience in the Pakistani entertainment industry.