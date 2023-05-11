‘The Walk’ receives positive reviews at various film festivals

Acclaimed filmmaker Dr Nitin Kumar Gupta has bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Film Award 2022-2023 for his latest movie, “Walk,” at the Maharashtra International Film Festival held in Mumbai recently. Dr Nitin received the award as Director of the film on Maharashtra Day, where 14 creative minds across India were awarded. “Walk,” which stars Rahul Roy and Archana Puran Singh, revolves around the harsh journey of migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The film has received critical acclaim, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the Jammu Film Festival. Rahul Roy, who plays the lead character Roshan, was also honoured for his exceptional performance. In a statement, Roy expressed his admiration for the director, saying, “I am proud of the journey that Dr Nitin Kumar Gupta has taken as a filmmaker and his commitment to create social awareness through his films. He made me and Archana Puran Singh work beyond our images and accomplish something extraordinary.” The Aashiqui star’s comeback journey has been nothing short of inspirational.