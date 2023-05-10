Countering Terrorism

In an interesting turn of events, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi urged Pakistan to sit together with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan to “find a solution..on their own.” This happened during a trip to attend the Fifth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue in which both Pakistan and China reminded the honourable minister of how Afghanistan needed to hold up its end of the bargain and not let the war-torn land become a terror haven, for the umpteenth time. Considering the worrisome surge in attacks ever since they officially spelt an end to the truce, Pakistan has repeatedly taken up the issue with the administration in Kabul; asking them to honour the Doha Agreement. Yet, the golden handshake with old brethren-in-arms appears to hold supremacy over all international obligations to maintain peace and to date, no such initiative to cleanse the backyard has been seen.

Cautious restraint followed whenever delegations from Islamabad approached the issue. That they wished to help Pakistan but were not in a position to oppose those who had joined them in the war against NATO can neither absolve them of their commitment to Pakistan nor exonerate them for their camaraderie. Similarly futile is the attempt to remind Pakistan about the long-winding nature of the conflict.

While the people of Afghanistan cannot be ignored in chalking out strategies to ensure our survival against an existential threat, the government would do well to remember that charity begins at home. They have been far too forgiving of egregious violations of the security protocols as they, whose lust for civilian blood remains unsatiated, continue to orchestrate attacks across the length and breadth of the country.

Kabul’s ambiguous rhetoric, despite striking evidence of Pakistani Taliban using advanced weapons left by American soldiers, underscores that we, too, have to start fending for ourselves. A befitting word of advice by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, “help us help you,” should be extended to our affairs. Better focus on fortifying our own defences or brace yourself for the flirtatious campaign of bloodshed. *