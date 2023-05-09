Schools across the country to remain closed today

Private schools across the country will remain close on Wednesday amidst the ongoing political uncertainty after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation. Kashif Mirza announced that the schedule for regular classes of private schools will be released tomorrow after careful consideration of the ongoing situation. He has urged students, teachers, staff, and parents to remain calm and cautious in light of the emergency situation.

It should be noted that, after the arrest of deposed former PM Imran Khan, the political situation in the country has become tense. Violent protests have broken out in different parts of the country and PTI workers are reportedly involved in acts of vandalism.