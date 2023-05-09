I turned down 35 scripts before ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’: Jamal Shah

Veteran actor, director and writer of Pakistan, Jamal Shah revealed the reason to do ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ after rejecting several scripts.

In his latest outing on ARY News morning show, ‘Bakhabar Savera’, the veteran artist revealed why he chose to end his four-year hiatus from TV with the particular serial.

“I decided to do this drama after turning down some 35 scripts,” Shah told the host. When asked about the reason for the same, the actor replied, “I read all of those scripts, and none of them I found to be a true depiction of our society.”

“I don’t believe in pure entertainment; artists are not only entertainers. It is surely one of the aspects of the profession, but other than that, it is communication, who should be able to relate,” he detailed.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah’s great work in the field of arts is not limited to showbiz, as the great painter and sculptor also holds the credit for sculpting the bronze bust of Pakistani Nobel laureate, Dr Abdus Salam, which was unveiled at the International Atomic Energy Agency last year.

Moreover, the founder of the Fine Arts Department at the University of Balochistan was also awarded Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture in 2021.

Meanwhile, ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ follows an unconventional story about family, love, and hate. The ensemble cast of the play features Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, Hiba Bukhari and Usama Khan as the lead trio, supported by Jamal Shah, Yashma Gill, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti airs every Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.