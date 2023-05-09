‘Pathaan’ train scene lifted from Jackie Chan’s anime series?

Twitterati is convinced that the most-enjoyed scene of ‘Pathaan’, the fight sequence of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan over the train was lifted from an anime series of Jackie Chan. Although the entire action flick was a visual spectacle, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore, one of the highlights of the title was when both spies of YRF, Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan and Tiger of Salman Khan came together. The grand entry of Tiger and the breath-taking fight sequence that followed with YRF spies taking on the enemies together atop a moving train before they fell into a ditch only to climb back and fight some more. It was touted as one of the most spectacular visuals of Bollywood cinema as well as the highlight of the entire actioner. However, audiences have now retracted their praises after coming across an old clip from an animated series, proving that the entire sequence was copied. A clip from Chan’s once-popular cartoon series ‘Jackie Chan Adventures’, which ran from 2001-2005, resurfaced on social media. Much similar to the ‘Pathaan’ sequence, the clip had the animated Chan fighting goons atop a moving train, who also saved himself by running backwards on a train that fell into a trench. With this clip going viral on social media, netizens are convinced that the entire sequence was lifted frame by frame to copy in the Bollywood film. It is pertinent to mention that Pathaan and Tiger will be coming back together in the next film of the ‘Tiger’ franchise as well as the ambitious project of the YRF spy universe, ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’.