Ayesha Omar too hot to handle in latest pictures

Lollywood star Ayesha Omar is one of the few stars from the Pakistani showbiz industry who never shies away from keeping things transparent, mainly her glamour. Being an avid social media user, the BulBulay famed actor treats her fans with delighted pictures and mastered the art of racing the pulses of her fans.

The 41-year-old looks stunned as she opted for a yellow-coloured off-shoulder ruffled ball gown and fans cannot take our eyes off of her. In the snaps, she looks dazzling in this Atelier Zuhra thigh-length outfit with a dramatic tail which makes Ayesha look like a delight to watch.

The Habs star completed her look with a soft makeover with her brunette tresses styled in perfect side-parted waves.

Besides her recent clicks, the actor dazzled in a black outfit with a gigantic silk skirt with a high-neck crop top which was enough to raise the temperature online.

Ayesha appeared in several Pakistani dramas over the years including Bulbulay, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Ladies Park, Tanhai, Mera Dard Na Jaane Koi and Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.