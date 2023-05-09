Sarah Khan delights fans with latest Instagram post

Sarah Khan, a talented actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has demonstrated once more that she rules both Lollywood and the Internet.

Khan is one of the few celebrities in Pakistan with more than 10 million followers and she doesn’t forget to delight her devoted followers occasionally. The Sabaat star is presently reigning hearts with her most recent jaw-dropping social media post.

The diva posted a short clip on Instagram of herself radiating elegance in regal outfit, Falak Shabir’s Pyar da Sahara playing in the background.

The actress resembled a Greek goddess due to her piercing jet-black eyes, carved features, and flawless regal manner. A dramatic choker and matching earrings in mint tones complemented the actress’s Nilofer Shahid gold-embellished gown with its sheer detailing.

Her husband’s song, which featured the Belapur Ki Dayan actress as its inspiration, received a strongly positive response. On the professional front, Khan has most recently appeared in the films Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum and Wabaal.