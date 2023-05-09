Elahi blames Nawaz, Shehbaz for Imran’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has strongly condemned the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a statement released on Tuesday.

Mr Elahi stated that Chairman PTI Imran Khan is the representative leader of the entire nation at this time, and those who are doing all this against him should understand that now the nation is with Imran Khan. Youth, women, students, civil society, and all patriotic Pakistanis are standing in support of the former PM.

He also added that the political future of those who take action against Imran Khan will be ruined, and they will not find a place to hide their faces. Elahi emphasised that Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan and that his arrest is a clear violation of the law.

According to the former Punjab CM, with Imran Khan’s arrest, it has been established that fascism is ruling the country. He also alleged that this action cannot be done without the instructions of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and their puppet Rana Sanaullah.

Mr Elahi put the responsibility on the judiciary, stating that there is now a test for the judiciary, and a test for lawyers. He urged lawyers to bring a revolution and fight for justice. Imran Khan had appeared in court for bail, but his arrest was ordered despite this. Lawyers who were with Imran Khan during the arrest were reportedly badly beaten, and this move has sparked outrage amongst his supporters.