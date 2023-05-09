Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas star in ‘Tumharey Husn Kay Naam’

Green Entertainment has officially released the first look for its upcoming show Tumharey Husn Kay Naam on Monday.

The series will narrate a journey of love that fights social cliches such as background and class to prove their unwavering bond. The programme features Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas as leads, joining them in the cast are Asad Siddiqui and Sidra Niazi.

Conceptualised by Ayesha Mian, the play has been directed by Saqib Khan and written by Umera Ahmed including Sarah Qayyum. Presented under the banner of Eyeconic Media in association with Multiverse Entertainment, the series production has been carried out by Misbah Shafique and Imran Raza.

The show focuses on an intriguing tale of love, nostalgia and melancholy; while intricately knitting how background and class differences still impact society and its structure today. The story unfolds to portray that love transcends time and space; fighting all challenges and obstacles, the leads try to prove their unwavering bond of respect and loyalty towards one another.

Speaking about the project, COO, Imran Raza, positively explained, “The projects we have taken for Green Entertainment are all that will impress audiences with unique story-telling and visuals. Tumharey Husn Ke Naam, is one project that shows traditional romance and story, yet we’ve aimed to set it apart by adding hints of period drama. With each project we complete, our goal to revolutionize Pakistan’s Television content seems to get closer.”

Misbah Shafique added, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam is a unique take on romance. It has elements of passion, poetry, and nostalgia as well as an underlying charm and we’ve tried our best to invoke these feelings for our audience through the production. I would sincerely like to thank our playwrights and artists for trusting us with their stories and performances. The opportunity they provide us to produce something new and captivating for the viewers is something, I hope, that will be appreciated by everyone who watches this story.” Reforming society through revolutionary and believable content, Green Entertainment’s vision is to be Pakistan’s leading, original and aspirational entertainment channel that can produce series that meet global standards. The channel’s official test transmission aired on April 28.