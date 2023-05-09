Neelam Muneer breaks the Internet with latest picture

A-list actor Neelam Muneer Khan dropped jaws with her latest picture going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Sunday, Khan posted a stunning new click of herself on the feed. She wrote a few verses from a ghazal of poet Shadab Lalit in the caption.

In the close-up shot, from what looks like a recent shoot of a local jewellery brand, the fashionista flaunted her elegance in a denim-like solid shirt, styled with silver earrings from the brand. Her fox eyes and blonde-highlighted hair grabbed the attention of viewers.

A huge fanbase of Khan on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section of the now-viral post.

Being one of the most followed celebrities of the country on the social site, Khan often shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life with her 6.7 million followers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam Muneer Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she won hearts and acclaim as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai.’