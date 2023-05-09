Rahat Fateh Ali Khan rocks Texas

Legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is currently enchanting audiences in different cities of the United States with his soulful voice.

Fans are captivated by his mesmerising performances and are praising the artist for his exceptional talent.

During his recent concert in Dallas, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan surprised everyone by his enchanting voice. Nasir Siddiqui, the promoter of the show, expressed his pride in the fact that Ustad Rahat has introduced Pakistani music to the world through his international performances, which has brought great honor to Pakistan.

The concert was hosted by renowned showbiz industry promoter, Rehan Siddiqui from Houston, who is well-known for bringing top Pakistani artists to perform in the United States. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s four-hour long concert was a blend of ghazals, songs and qawwalis, which left the audience in awe. The event was attended by a large number of South Asian community members, who were seen swaying to the melodious tunes for hours.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s mystical words and powerful voice made the concert truly an unforgettable experience for all those present. The artist’s ability to bring people together through his music has been a hallmark of his illustrious career.