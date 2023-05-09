Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s new pictures leave fans awestruck

Pakistani power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain enjoys the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple in the showbiz industry. The lovebirds are quite the power couple, given Iqra is much loved for her outstanding performances and the latter is always in the headlines for his strong opinions. This time, the two can be seen cosying up to each other in new pictures from a wedding event. Their loved-up snaps, in which Yasir can be seen planting a kiss on wife’s cheeks as duo raised temperature online. Some social media users appreciated their bond while others rapped the couple over their PDA-filled moments. Despite garnering mixed reactions, the two never shies away from dropping bold pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.