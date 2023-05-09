Spirited New Zealand end Pakistan tour with a 47-run victory in last ODI

KARACHI: Pakistan succumbed to a 47-run defeat in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand in Karachi, with the loss leading to them relinquishing top spot on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings. To remain at the top of the rankings at the conclusion of the series, Pakistan needed to complete the clean sweep by winning the series by a 5-0 margin in Karachi. But New Zealand proved too strong in the series finale, as Pakistan clinched the series 4-1 in a result that caused a major shake-up at the top of the ODI team rankings. The 4-1 result was a fair reflection of the gulf between the full-strength hosts and a New Zealand squad lacking the services of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and other top players. Yet Black Caps staff will be encouraged by the resolve of a group which held Babar Azam’s side to a 2-2 draw in the T20 series and landed a few blows in the ODI component ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November.

After the defeat, Pakistan have now moved down to third in the ODI team rankings, with their overall rating falling to 112 from 113. Australia have now regained top spot in the charts with 113 rating points, with India behind them on the same number of points. New Zealand remain in the fifth spot but have now improved their rating from 107 to 108. They trail England who are fourth with a rating of 111.

Winning the toss, skipper Tom Latham opted to bat first in Karachi, with the decision proving to be the right call. Will Young missed out on a third ODI century, scoring a brilliant 87 off 91 balls. He got support from Latham, who notched up his third half-century of the series with a 58-ball 59. Mark Chapman (43), Cole McConchie (26) and Rachin Ravindra (28) also chipped in with handy cameos as New Zealand posted a score of 299 in 49.3 overs. They could well have notched up some more runs if not for a lower-order collapse. Pakistan were disciplined in their bowling effort, with Shaheen Afridi (3/46) being the pick of the bowlers. During the chase, Pakistan were rocked early losing Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for cheap scores. Fakhar Zaman, who has been in glorious form throughout the series, also could not make a massive contribution after being dismissed on 33 by Ravindra.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman then embarked on a 97-run stand which gave Pakistan real hope but those were dashed as Salman was dismissed on 57 by Henry Shipley. Iftikhar tried his level best with a knock of (94 not out) but it wasn’t enough as Pakistan succumbed to a 47-run defeat and were displaced from top spot in the team ODI rankings.