Sri Lankan media rejects India’s claims about shifting of Asia Cup

The Sri Lankan media and cricket board have dismissed reports that the Asia Cup will be moved from Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

According to Sri Lankan media, the Sri Lankan cricket board was unaware of any decision regarding the event’s hosting and stated that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting would serve as the platform for deciding the venue.

Earlier, Indian media reported that due to the hot weather conditions in the UAE, Sri Lanka was chosen as the host country for the Asia Cup. The media also reported that Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka had agreed to hold the event in Sri Lanka. However, the Sri Lankan media and cricket board dismissed these claims.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the other hand, had already expressed their displeasure with the decision to relocate the event outside of Pakistan. They proposed a hybrid model in which Pakistan would host all other Asia Cup matches except India’s, which would be played at a neutral venue. However, according to Indian media, broadcasters were dissatisfied with this proposal.

The Sri Lankan media and cricket board have refuted Indian media claims about the Asia Cup venue. The ACC meeting will make the final decision on the event’s location, and the PCB has stated that they will boycott the event if it is held outside of Pakistan.