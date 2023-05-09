Tere Bin Fans Predict About Meerab & Murtasim’s Future

Tere Bin is an extremely popular Pakistani drama that has undoubtedly captured a larger audience. The recent turn of events in Tere Bin has piqued fans’ interest in the ‘Ending’ of Meerab and Murtasim’s love. Fans are unable to accept Murtasim’s decision to leave Meerab despite his intense feelings for her. Fans are reacting to Murtasim’s difficult and disheartening decision. Murtasim and Meerab’s split has enraged Tere Bin fans.

The curious fans are extremely worried about the ending of the drama now. The fans want Murtasim to forgive Meerab. Fans are angry on Haya and Maryam who have put Meerab in trouble. They are posting a lot of comments about the possibility of Meerab and Murtasim’s patch up. Fans are giving predictions about the drama. Many fans are counting their upcoming scenes together to get a hint about their shaky and weak relationship’s future. Well, a fan was extremely happy about Maryam’s wedding, she said, “now Maryam will go to her home after the wedding and half of the problems of Meerab and Murtasim will be solved”.

Many fans have high hopes with Murtasim that he will take Meerab back home because he can’t live without Meerab. Well, a few fans are angry with Meerab who is found meeting with Rohail (in BTS pictures). Fans are of the view that Meerab should forget her past and should make effort to save her sinking ship this time. They are of the view that now Meerab needs to step up and resolve issues before Murtasim as he’s really devastated this time. Few fans are disliking Murtasim’s act of leaving Meerab. Fans are so seriously knitting the possible ways of Meerab and Murtasim’s reunion. Here we have gathered a few comments & Tweets for you:



