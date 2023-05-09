Alhamra celebrates creativity at the 19th Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition

Alhamra enthusiastically opens the 19th Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition titled “Arriving” Thursday evening at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Professor Dr Sumera Jawad, the Principal of the College of Art and Design, Punjab University and Muzna Zulfiqar along with Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar. The exhibition also includes a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for each of the ten selected participants, which was announced during the opening ceremony. This recognition has motivated young artists to create more meaningful and thought-provoking works of art. Professor Dr Sumera Jawad praised the young artists for their creativity and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of artistic excellence. The exhibition showcases the 500 artworks of 412 talented young artists who have created various pieces, including paintings, sculptures and installations. The artworks explore a range of themes, from social issues to personal narratives and showcase the diverse artistic styles of emerging artists.