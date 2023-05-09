An Ignored Economy

Cryptocurrency is a digital/virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and operates independently of a central bank. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies makes them immune to government interference or manipulation. The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an unknown person or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Cryptocurrency has gained popularity worldwide due to its potential to revolutionize the financial industry. It allows for secure, fast, and inexpensive peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries. Moreover, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies makes them accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

Pakistan has become one of the fastest-growing markets for cryptocurrency, with a significant increase in demand in recent years. Despite the lack of regulatory clarity, many Pakistanis have turned to cryptocurrency as a way to protect their savings against inflation and political instability. Moreover, cryptocurrency offers an alternative to the traditional banking system, which is often inaccessible to the underbanked population.

Cryptocurrency has the potential to play a significant role in Pakistan’s economy by providing an alternative to the traditional banking system, increasing financial inclusion, and promoting economic growth. Here are some reasons why cryptocurrency is important for Pakistan’s economy:

1. Alternative Financial Solution: Cryptocurrency offers an alternative to the traditional banking system, which is often inaccessible to the underbanked population in Pakistan. Cryptocurrency enables individuals and businesses to access financial services and participate in the economy without relying on traditional financial institutions.

2. Protection against Inflation: The Pakistani economy has been plagued by inflation in recent years, which has eroded the value of the local currency. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is decentralized and not subject to the same inflationary pressures as traditional fiat currencies. It provides a means for individuals and businesses to protect their savings against inflation.

3. Increased Financial Inclusion: Cryptocurrency can help increase financial inclusion by providing a means for individuals and businesses to access financial services without needing a traditional bank account. This is particularly important in Pakistan, where a significant portion of the population is unbanked or underbanked.

4. Faster and Cheaper Transactions: Cryptocurrency transactions are faster and cheaper compared to traditional bank transfers, which can take several days and involve high fees. This can significantly reduce the cost of doing business in Pakistan and increase the speed of financial transactions.

5. Promote Investment and Economic Growth: The adoption of cryptocurrency in Pakistan can attract investment and promote economic growth by creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. Cryptocurrency can facilitate cross-border transactions and international trade, which can increase the flow of capital into Pakistan and promote economic development.

The major cryptocurrencies traded in Pakistan include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. However, the lack of a regulatory framework poses a risk to investors, and the State Bank of Pakistan has warned against the use of cryptocurrencies due to their potential use in illegal activities. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of cryptocurrency in Pakistan suggests that it may have a significant impact on the country’s financial landscape in the coming years.

Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrency around the world, Pakistan has been slow to adopt the technology due to various reasons. One of the main reasons is the lack of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in the country. The State Bank of Pakistan has warned against the use of cryptocurrencies due to their potential use in illegal activities, and there is no clear guidance on how to classify and regulate them.

Moreover, the lack of awareness and education about cryptocurrencies among the general population and even among financial institutions has contributed to the slow adoption of the technology in Pakistan. Many people still associate cryptocurrency with illegal activities, such as money laundering and terrorist financing, due to its perceived anonymity and lack of traceability.

The absence of a well-developed infrastructure for cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms has also hindered the growth of the market in Pakistan. The limited availability of reliable exchanges and secure wallets for storing cryptocurrencies has made it challenging for individuals and businesses to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies.

Another factor that has contributed to the slow adoption of cryptocurrency in Pakistan is the country’s traditional banking system. The centralization of the banking system and the lack of access to financial services for the underbanked population has created an environment where alternative financial solutions, such as cryptocurrency, are needed. However, the lack of support and regulatory framework from the government has prevented the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency as a viable financial alternative.

Despite these challenges, there are signs of growth and increasing interest in cryptocurrency in Pakistan. The growing demand for cryptocurrency and the emergence of new players in the market indicates that there is significant potential for the technology to gain traction in the country. With proper regulatory guidance and infrastructure, cryptocurrency could play a significant role in shaping Pakistan’s financial landscape.

The slow adoption of cryptocurrency in Pakistan can be attributed to various factors, including the lack of a regulatory framework, limited awareness and education, inadequate infrastructure, and a traditional banking system. However, despite these challenges, there is a growing interest in cryptocurrency among the general population and businesses, indicating the potential for the technology to gain traction in the country.

To fully realize the potential of cryptocurrency in Pakistan, there needs to be a more supportive regulatory environment that provides clarity and guidance on how to classify and regulate cryptocurrencies. Additionally, efforts should be made to increase awareness and education about cryptocurrency among the general population and financial institutions. The development of a well-functioning infrastructure, including reliable exchanges and secure wallets, is also crucial for the growth of the cryptocurrency market in Pakistan.

If these steps are taken, cryptocurrency could play a significant role in transforming Pakistan’s financial landscape by providing an alternative to the traditional banking system, increasing financial inclusion, and promoting economic growth.

The writer is a freelance columnist.